Pet Adoption Day/Open House on Saturday
The Lakeshore Humane Society will hold a Pet Adoption Day/Open House at its Adoption Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. The center is located at 431 E. Chestnut St., Dunkirk. Come to see the facility, and meet some of the dogs and cats who need caring homes.
