New year's oath
OBSERVER Photo by Ann Belcher Family Court Judge Michael Sullivan thanked supporters after being sworn in. He is pictured with Judge Walter Drag, his grandson Joshua and his wife Valerie.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|end of the storey?
|2 hr
|Irkle
|4
|Ford plant coming to dunkirk?
|3 hr
|JennyTalia
|2
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free...
|7 hr
|George
|12
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|14 hr
|Watchdog
|10
|matt buchanan ruiz (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Wow
|13
|Ryan Hudson
|Mon
|curious
|1
|pissed off taxpayer
|Mon
|Chet
|5
