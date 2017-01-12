New scholarship established at NCCF h...

New scholarship established at NCCF honors late area couple for their efforts

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Observer

The Northern Chaut-auqua Community Found-ation is happy to announce the establishment of the Terence J. Centner Agricultural and Environmental 4-H Scholarship. Terence J. Centner established this fund to honor his parents, Harry E. and Mary Ellen Centner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manufacturing right here in our backyard Mon Reaper 7
DPW Director rigs City Auction Mon commentor 100
Best musician from this area (May '09) Sun Tiny Tim 100
100 Pakistan families being moved into downtown... Sun Tiny Tim 12
lakeview shock (Feb '12) Sun Pazzo 45
Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman Sun Tony 7
Blasdell pizza Jan 14 The Chef 11
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC