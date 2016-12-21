Manufacturing right here in our backyard
There are 2 comments on the Observer story from 47 min ago, titled Manufacturing right here in our backyard. In it, Observer reports that:
The Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier and Dream It Do It Western New York have developed a local manufacturing video titled The Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier is a strong advocate for manufacturing and manufacturing careers. The strength of our economy depends, in large part, on manufacturing products here that can be sold worldwide.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
I like to get super drunk at the casino and fight everyone smh
|
#2 1 hr ago
Only thing manufactured here any more is meth.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|58 min
|Dave
|5
|pissed off taxpayer
|15 hr
|RicanRampage
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Sat
|snowman
|55
|dunkirk snow plows
|Fri
|insider
|21
|Kelly budniewski
|Fri
|flint2343
|3
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Dec 29
|Quinn
|1
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|Dec 28
|Concerned
|148
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC