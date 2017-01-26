Lack of shared police facility remains a disappointment
City of Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas' State of the City address Friday included an impressively long list of accomplishments in the year 2016 - improved parks, refurbished treatment plants, grant money galore. But there seemed to be one unrealized goal staining the year's otherwise glowing record: The failed police building merger between the village of Fredonia and the city of Dunkirk.
