Ex-mayor takes on - absurd' system
Before becoming director of the New York State Canal Corp., Brian Stratton knew about the headaches and rewards of running a municipality. As mayor of the city of Schenectady, located about 25 from the state capital of Albany, he witnessed the roller-coaster ride that comes with government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11)
|32 min
|batman
|40
|Kelly budniewski
|23 hr
|14048pop
|7
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Thu
|Fredonian
|6
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Wed
|Don
|114
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Lynn
|21
|Tawny collazo
|Wed
|schitbags
|5
|Crooked Brook Flooding
|Wed
|Don
|10
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC