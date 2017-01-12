Dunkirk Port's Volumes Rise

Dunkirk Port's Volumes Rise

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Marine News

Annual traffic for 2016 was over 46.7 MT, an increase of 0.3% compared with 2015. However, the port of Dunkirk did not escape the effects of the economic climate in 2016, which included the technical shutdowns, for maintenance, of the ArcelorMittal steel works blast furnace No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 20 min commentor 100
Best musician from this area (May '09) 9 hr Tiny Tim 100
100 Pakistan families being moved into downtown... 9 hr Tiny Tim 12
lakeview shock (Feb '12) 16 hr Pazzo 45
Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman 17 hr Tony 7
Blasdell pizza Sat The Chef 11
whats up with these stupid rat tail hair cuts Jan 12 DrtySanchezz 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC