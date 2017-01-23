Dunkirk mayor attends Puerto Rico ina...

Dunkirk mayor attends Puerto Rico inauguration

Friday Jan 20

Submitted Photo A personal trip to Puerto Rico turned into more for Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas last week. Rosas was invited to the inauguration of city of San German Mayor Isidro Negron Irizarry .

