Dunkirk man charged with leaving scene of accident

According to Dunkirk police, on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., offices on patrol were notified by a citizen that a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Eagle Street appeared to have been struck. Through in an investigation, it was determined a vehicle sideswiped one vehicle and rear ended a second causing significant damage then fled the scene.

