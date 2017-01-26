Dunkirk man charged with leaving scene of accident
According to Dunkirk police, on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., offices on patrol were notified by a citizen that a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Eagle Street appeared to have been struck. Through in an investigation, it was determined a vehicle sideswiped one vehicle and rear ended a second causing significant damage then fled the scene.
