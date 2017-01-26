Dunkirk fire displaces 8

Dunkirk fire displaces 8

According to the Dunkirk Fire Department, at 4:13 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a structure at 133 Lake Shore Drive E. It was reported that residents were evacuating the house, but one tenant may have been entrapped in an apartment. Upon arrival, crews entered to find a fire on the first floor extending to the second floor of a multiple residence.

