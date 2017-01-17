Devyn Agett joins CASAC Board of Dire...

Devyn Agett joins CASAC Board of Directors

Thursday Read more: Observer

Devyn Agett has been elected to the Chautauqua Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council Board of Directors to serve one three-year term. Since 1974, Chautauqua Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council , a United Way partner agency, has provided prevention education and community awareness regarding alcohol and other drugs.

