Cost is more than just a new truck

Cost is more than just a new truck

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Observer

Who knew trash talk could get so colorful? In City Hall last month, at the Department of Public Works committee meeting, hues of blue, orange and maroon were bantered around as color options while discussing the impending purchase of a new garbage truck. Ironically, the only color not mentioned was the one that mattered most: the spending of the green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love be deceived by jewelry 5 hr Hector 2
end of the storey? 13 hr Dr Ruth 11
DPW Director rigs City Auction 14 hr Don 71
Blasdell pizza 17 hr Dutchie 5
lori from Nestle Wed Lane 2
Ford plant coming to dunkirk? Tue JennyTalia 2
for everyone on welfare get ready for your free... Tue George 12
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at January 06 at 12:38PM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC