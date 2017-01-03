Cops can coke dealer
The new year has already brought cleaner streets, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Dunkirk Police Department. Ryan R. Valentine, 30, of Dunkirk was taken into custody Thursday by Dunkirk's Police Patrol Division at about 6 p.m. An outstanding arrest warrant had been issued by Dunkirk City Court Judge Walter Drag, charging Valentine with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
