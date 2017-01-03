Cops can coke dealer

Cops can coke dealer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

The new year has already brought cleaner streets, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Dunkirk Police Department. Ryan R. Valentine, 30, of Dunkirk was taken into custody Thursday by Dunkirk's Police Patrol Division at about 6 p.m. An outstanding arrest warrant had been issued by Dunkirk City Court Judge Walter Drag, charging Valentine with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 4 hr Snowman 73
Absolut of Dunkirk (Feb '14) 8 hr Kellerman 34
City wow 10 hr Jm con 2
City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10) 11 hr Jm con 21
Love be deceived by jewelry 20 hr Hector 2
end of the storey? Thu Dr Ruth 11
Blasdell pizza Thu Dutchie 5
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at January 07 at 3:14AM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,093

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC