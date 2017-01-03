Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary in...

Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary installation banquet on Wednesday

The Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary will have its installation banquet dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive East, Dunkirk. A short meeting will follow to discuss upcoming events.

