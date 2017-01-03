Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary installation banquet on Wednesday
The Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary will have its installation banquet dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive East, Dunkirk. A short meeting will follow to discuss upcoming events.
