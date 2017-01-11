Community Pride Program interest sought
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is accepting letters of interest to the biennial Community Pride Program. Grants range from $100 to $500 to community groups for projects that promote a sense of pride and worth in the northern Chautauqua County community.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blasdell pizza
|4 hr
|Johnny
|10
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|5 hr
|Insider
|88
|Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman
|17 hr
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|19 hr
|deckhiad
|2
|rose
|Mon
|homey 413
|4
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free...
|Mon
|Philly built
|13
|Manicure and pedicures
|Jan 9
|Tam
|4
