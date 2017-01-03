City looks forward to 2017, takes on ...

City looks forward to 2017, takes on first issue

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Observer

That's what city officials are hoping. "I would like to wish everybody a happy new year and mention that we've got a lot of things to look forward to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 4 hr Snowman 73
Absolut of Dunkirk (Feb '14) 8 hr Kellerman 34
City wow 10 hr Jm con 2
City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10) 11 hr Jm con 21
Love be deceived by jewelry 20 hr Hector 2
end of the storey? Thu Dr Ruth 11
Blasdell pizza Thu Dutchie 5
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at January 07 at 3:14AM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,091

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC