City leak fixed

A city of Dunkirk crew fixed a water leak on Central Avenue across from School 4 Tuesday morning. Department of Public Works Director Bob Bankoski told the OBSERVER a small leak was detected on Friday, but the department was unable to repair it at that time due to being held up fixing other leaks.

