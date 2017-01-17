City leak fixed
A city of Dunkirk crew fixed a water leak on Central Avenue across from School 4 Tuesday morning. Department of Public Works Director Bob Bankoski told the OBSERVER a small leak was detected on Friday, but the department was unable to repair it at that time due to being held up fixing other leaks.
