CCRM Chili Cook-Off on Sunday
The Chautauqua County Rural Ministry will be holding its second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive E., Dunkirk from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the Cook-Off event and is in need of an application is asked to contact CCRM offices at 366-1787 or [email protected] There is a $10 entry fee, and Judge's Choice winner receives $100 plus a trophy.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked Brook Flooding
|9 hr
|Insider
|9
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|10 hr
|Insider
|109
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|11 hr
|Quickwit
|4
|Kelly budniewski
|12 hr
|King of Jamestown...
|6
|whats up with these stupid rat tail hair cuts
|21 hr
|King of Jamestown...
|5
|Tawny collazo
|Mon
|ayoh
|1
|Dunkirk High School
|Mon
|Relax
|4
