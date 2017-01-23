CCRM Chili Cook-Off on Sunday

The Chautauqua County Rural Ministry will be holding its second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive E., Dunkirk from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the Cook-Off event and is in need of an application is asked to contact CCRM offices at 366-1787 or [email protected] There is a $10 entry fee, and Judge's Choice winner receives $100 plus a trophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.