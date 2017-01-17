Bids roll in for Bennett Road water p...

Bids roll in for Bennett Road water project

Read more: Observer

Phase I of the Bennett Road Water Project is getting closer and closer to a start date - especially now that a bid has been accepted. At the January Dunkirk Town Board meeting, Seth Krull from Clark Patterson Lee described the bidding and selection process before revealing the winning bid, coming in at $78,915.97 from Maple Hill Site Inc., based out of Holland, New York.

