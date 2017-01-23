Bed tax grant program opens Feb 1
The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Economic Development announced the application period for the 2018 2 percent Lakes and Waterways Grant Program and 3 percent Tourism Product Development Grant Program will open on February 1, 2017. Applications will be available online at www.co.chautauqua.ny.us and at www.planningchautauqua.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny collazo
|4 hr
|ayoh
|1
|Dunkirk High School
|7 hr
|Relax
|4
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|7 hr
|Dunkirk Dude 1966
|3
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|10 hr
|Insider
|104
|Dollar General at D&F Plaza
|16 hr
|Pat
|4
|Best place to work
|Sun
|New girl on the b...
|10
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Sun
|Lakemama
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC