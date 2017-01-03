Assemblyman Goodell Appointed To Leadership Position
Assemblyman Andy Goodell has been appointed to serve as the assistant minority leader pro tempore for the next two years, one of the top leadership positions within the Republican Caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|8 min
|REALITY
|72
|City wow
|1 hr
|Jm con
|2
|City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Jm con
|21
|Love be deceived by jewelry
|11 hr
|Hector
|2
|end of the storey?
|19 hr
|Dr Ruth
|11
|Blasdell pizza
|23 hr
|Dutchie
|5
|lori from Nestle
|Wed
|Lane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC