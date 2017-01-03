Assemblyman Goodell Appointed To Lead...

Assemblyman Goodell Appointed To Leadership Position

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Assemblyman Andy Goodell has been appointed to serve as the assistant minority leader pro tempore for the next two years, one of the top leadership positions within the Republican Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 8 min REALITY 72
City wow 1 hr Jm con 2
City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10) 1 hr Jm con 21
Love be deceived by jewelry 11 hr Hector 2
end of the storey? 19 hr Dr Ruth 11
Blasdell pizza 23 hr Dutchie 5
lori from Nestle Wed Lane 2
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at January 06 at 2:37PM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC