WNY Alzheimer's Association will hold a Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia workshop
The Alzheimer's Associa-tion Western New York Chapter will conduct a Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia workshop on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Opportunities Inc., 10825 Bennett Road, Dunkirk.
