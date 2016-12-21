Town's Bennett Road Water Project nears starting date
OBSERVER Photo by Amanda Dedie Eric Weiss of Clark Patterson Lee explains Water District Service Area Number One and how it affects current and soon-to-be Dunkirk water users. The first water district service area has been established for the Bennett Road Water Project in Dunkirk, taking the project one step closer to its start date.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pissed off taxpayer
|7 hr
|RicanRampage
|2
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|11 hr
|Code red
|4
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|18 hr
|snowman
|55
|dunkirk snow plows
|Fri
|insider
|21
|Kelly budniewski
|Fri
|flint2343
|3
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Dec 29
|Quinn
|1
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|Dec 28
|Concerned
|148
