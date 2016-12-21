Town's Bennett Road Water Project nea...

Town's Bennett Road Water Project nears starting date

OBSERVER Photo by Amanda Dedie Eric Weiss of Clark Patterson Lee explains Water District Service Area Number One and how it affects current and soon-to-be Dunkirk water users. The first water district service area has been established for the Bennett Road Water Project in Dunkirk, taking the project one step closer to its start date.

