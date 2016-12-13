Supplimenting Chautauqua County Workforce With Crucial Training
Chautauqua County's Education Coalition held an industrial equipment technology training Tuesday at Jamestown Community College. The move comes as local manufacturers, like Athenex in Dunkirk, are looking for workers skilled in that trade.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where did my post go?
|6 hr
|mileena
|1
|Crazy lady in Brocton
|9 hr
|Lynda
|1
|i wanna suck a bigclit
|10 hr
|FHRITP
|9
|Area Police
|12 hr
|poor welfare people
|1
|Hatters and the Jackasses
|Thu
|Gman
|2
|Dunkirk High School
|Thu
|concerned
|1
|Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Steve
|167
