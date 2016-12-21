Southern Bills Booster Club to watch ...

Southern Bills Booster Club to watch Bills-Jets game Sunday

The Southern Bills Booster Club will watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on Sunday at the World War II Vets Club, 216 Lake Shore Drive E., Dunkirk. Barbecued hamburgers will be provided at halftime.

