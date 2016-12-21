Southern Bills Booster Club to watch Bills-Jets game Sunday
The Southern Bills Booster Club will watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on Sunday at the World War II Vets Club, 216 Lake Shore Drive E., Dunkirk. Barbecued hamburgers will be provided at halftime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Concerned
|148
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|6 hr
|A Modest Mouse
|28
|Don Williams and council vs dog catcher
|10 hr
|Jeff Gordon
|12
|rose
|18 hr
|Gman
|3
|Area Police
|23 hr
|Crotch pickle
|4
|Robbier
|Tue
|Ghost
|1
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|Tue
|you tell me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC