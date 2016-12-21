Some excitement, more - complaining'

Some excitement, more - complaining'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Observer

It was a year filled with excitement over the Athenex announcement and the historic run of the Dunkirk football team. There also was disappointment and controversy on the local scene that stems from the mothballing of NRG Energy Inc.'s Dunkirk plant and a proposed structure in Fredonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10) 1 hr Concerned 148
DPW Director rigs City Auction 3 hr A Modest Mouse 28
Don Williams and council vs dog catcher 7 hr Jeff Gordon 12
rose 15 hr Gman 3
News Area Police 20 hr Crotch pickle 4
Robbier Tue Ghost 1
is don still plugging the city hall toilet Tue you tell me 1
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at December 28 at 10:03PM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC