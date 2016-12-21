Snowmobile season set to start next week in county

The county offers over 450 miles of snowmobile trails, which take riders across rolling foothills, open meadows, and forestlands. These trail systems are the result of a strong collaboration among Chautauqua County's five snowmobile clubs: Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club, Cherry Creek Sno-Goers, Ellery Sno-Cruisers, Lake Effect Trailbreakers, and Sunset Drifters; and hundreds of landowners, volunteers, and other key stakeholders.

