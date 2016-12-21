Postcard offers history lesson

A piece of history made its way to Dunkirk City School District when a Stockton, Calif., resident found a postcard with a photo of the old Dunkirk High School, circa 1915, and decided it belonged in its hometown. When Superintendent Dr. James Tracy received an out-of-state letter, he had no idea what to expect - but certainly not a piece of Dunkirk school history most would have overlooked during a trip to an antique store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.