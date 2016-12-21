Photo by Amanda Dedie
A reported car versus train accident left Main Street in Dunkirk near Franklin Avenue temporarily closed down Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m., it was reported that the two sets of train tracks near Franklin Avenue were blocked off by Dunkirk Police as officers try to determine the cause of the accident.
