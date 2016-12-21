NYSCOPBA makes donation to Dunkirk-Fredonia MOW
Submitted Photo Members of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association of Lakeview Correctional Facility recently presented Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels with a $600 gift to support its home-delivered meal program. Pictured from left are: Neal Gruber, NYSCOPBA; Sara Marsowicz, MOW volunteer; Debra Pacos, executive director MOW; Bill Makuch, NYSCOPBA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|6 hr
|Insider
|38
|dunkirk snow plows
|7 hr
|REALITY
|17
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|12 hr
|Quinn
|1
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Concerned
|148
|Don Williams and council vs dog catcher
|Wed
|Jeff Gordon
|12
|rose
|Wed
|Gman
|3
|Area Police
|Wed
|Crotch pickle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC