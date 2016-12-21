NYSCOPBA makes donation to Dunkirk-Fredonia MOW

Submitted Photo Members of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association of Lakeview Correctional Facility recently presented Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels with a $600 gift to support its home-delivered meal program. Pictured from left are: Neal Gruber, NYSCOPBA; Sara Marsowicz, MOW volunteer; Debra Pacos, executive director MOW; Bill Makuch, NYSCOPBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.