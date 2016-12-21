New dialysis center on its way to Dunkirk area
A new dialysis center is on the horizon for the northern Chautauqua County region, but it may not open until the fall of 2017. Alicia Patterson, a spokeswoman from DaVita, indicated the company is eyeing a location on Vineyard Drive at the former Tops Markets location.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|5 hr
|Dave
|5
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|6 hr
|Roccos fan club
|2
|pissed off taxpayer
|19 hr
|RicanRampage
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Sat
|snowman
|55
|dunkirk snow plows
|Fri
|insider
|21
|Kelly budniewski
|Fri
|flint2343
|3
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Dec 29
|Quinn
|1
