NCCS students serenade with Christmas carols
Submitted Photo The residents from a local jewel on the lake, Symphony Living in Dunkirk, enjoyed many activities for the holidays. Pictured are the students from two after-school programs from Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, the Music and Movement program led by Ginny Miller and Lucy Hurley and the Mission Club led by Marsha Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|6 hr
|Insider
|38
|dunkirk snow plows
|7 hr
|REALITY
|17
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|12 hr
|Quinn
|1
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Concerned
|148
|Don Williams and council vs dog catcher
|Wed
|Jeff Gordon
|12
|rose
|Wed
|Gman
|3
|Area Police
|Wed
|Crotch pickle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC