NCCS students serenade with Christmas...

NCCS students serenade with Christmas carols

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo The residents from a local jewel on the lake, Symphony Living in Dunkirk, enjoyed many activities for the holidays. Pictured are the students from two after-school programs from Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, the Music and Movement program led by Ginny Miller and Lucy Hurley and the Mission Club led by Marsha Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 6 hr Insider 38
dunkirk snow plows 7 hr REALITY 17
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? 12 hr Quinn 1
Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10) Wed Concerned 148
Don Williams and council vs dog catcher Wed Jeff Gordon 12
rose Wed Gman 3
News Area Police Wed Crotch pickle 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at December 30 at 1:27AM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC