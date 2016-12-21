Melodious merriment

Submitted Photo Lifelong learners in the English-as-a-Second-Language program in the Adult Education & Workforce Development division of the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES brought good cheer and sounds of the holiday season to residents of Symphony Living, an assisted living facility on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk, on Friday. Students Ivan Bauza, Iris Cruz, Francheska Vega and Priscilla Figueroa sang carols with teacher Genevieve Dougherty, who accompanied her students on a mandolin she purchased on a trip to Vietnam.

