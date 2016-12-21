Making more than smiles
Even with the big day over and gifts exchanged, the stress remains during the holidays. Today, there is the rush to get to stores for after-Christmas shopping and families remain together - sometimes in tight quarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who had the best pizza in the Dunkirk area?
|3 hr
|go bills
|3
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|4 hr
|LONG LIST
|3
|City of Dunkirk fills two positions
|11 hr
|What
|8
|Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Come on
|168
|Mellissa meadows (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Joel
|14
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Themellissa555
|20
|The Bills
|Sun
|City worker
|19
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC