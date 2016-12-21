Holiday giving

OBSERVER Photos by Rebecca Cuthbert Top: Chautauqua County Rural Ministry board members, staff members and volunteers pack up gifts Thursday to be given out next week to local children in need. From left: CCRM Executive Director Kathleen Peterson and Director of Programs Bridget Majka; Corrections Officers Jonathan DeJesus and Tommy Roque from Lakeview Correctional Facility; and volunteer Shaquille Thomas.

