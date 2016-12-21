Growing for giving

Submitted Photo Left to right: Madeline Kroll, grade four; Julia Askar, grade one; and Sophia Starks, kindergartner, gather around the Giving Tree at NCCS. Students attending the Northern Chautauqua Catholic School in Dunkirk are reminded throughout the year that an important part of their unique experience at NCCS is learning to serve God while serving others.

