Former Big Leg Emma members perform in newly formed band, The Probables

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo The Probables, left to right: Corey Kertzie , Tom Hodges , Steve Johnson , Dylan Derby and Matt Gronquist , perform at The Springville Center for the Arts in Springville. They started off in Big Leg Emma, but now, make way for The Probables, a fire folkgrass roots rock band that'll be rockin' Rookies on the Lake on Friday.

