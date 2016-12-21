Five-Star Bank selects Dunkirk school for - Coats for Kids'

Submitted Photo Top row, left to right: Donna Millson, Marie Damico, Deb Wisniewski, Jean Surma. Bottom row, left to right: Sherri Kaleta , Andrea Hojnacki-Smith , Adriana Vasquez Tis' the season for giving, and Five Star Bank has done just that! It recently selected the Dunkirk City School District to be a recipient of its annual Sherri Kaleta from Five Star Bank personally delivered the jackets, which came in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.