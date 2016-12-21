Dunkirk man pleads guilty in major cocaine conspiracy

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that David Jesus Pagan, 40, of Dunkirk, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.