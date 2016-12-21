Dunkirk and Fredonia Rotary clubs distribute Christmas baskets
A tradition of many years, the Dunkirk and Fredonia Rotary clubs teamed up once again to distribute Christmas baskets to members of the local community. A total of 46 baskets were assembled under the direction of Bruce Hawkins of P&G Foods and delivered by members of both clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bills
|2 hr
|City worker
|19
|dunkirk snow plows
|2 hr
|City worker
|15
|Area Police
|8 hr
|Insider
|2
|Dunkirk High School
|8 hr
|DKRes
|2
|Where did my post go?
|13 hr
|mileena
|6
|Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Steve
|167
|A Sam & Sons (Apr '11)
|Dec 20
|old grower
|78
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC