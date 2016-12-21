Details released in city meth lab
On Monday, at about 11:45 p.m., the City of Dunkirk Police Department received information that Jeremiah Haas, 39, of Dunkirk, who had an outstanding warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, was at 27 Leming St. in the City. Officers responded to that location and located Haas and Torry R. Kenny, 23, of Westfield in a bedroom belonging to Lydia Franklin, 18, of Dunkirk.
