Contracts: There Is No Going Back

Contracts: There Is No Going Back

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

There is a big flaw with public-sector contracts. Once something gets put in, especially something beneficial to the union, good luck on getting it out of future pacts no matter how much it hurts taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DPW Director rigs City Auction 5 hr Insider 10
is don still plugging the city hall toilet 11 hr you tell me 1
Don Williams and council vs dog catcher 11 hr apeman 10
City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10) 12 hr Lookatthebiggerpi... 20
Who had the best pizza in the Dunkirk area? 17 hr go bills 3
News City of Dunkirk fills two positions Mon What 8
News Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10) Mon Come on 168
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at December 27 at 11:50PM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,051 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC