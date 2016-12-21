Contracts: There Is No Going Back
There is a big flaw with public-sector contracts. Once something gets put in, especially something beneficial to the union, good luck on getting it out of future pacts no matter how much it hurts taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|5 hr
|Insider
|10
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|11 hr
|you tell me
|1
|Don Williams and council vs dog catcher
|11 hr
|apeman
|10
|City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Lookatthebiggerpi...
|20
|Who had the best pizza in the Dunkirk area?
|17 hr
|go bills
|3
|City of Dunkirk fills two positions
|Mon
|What
|8
|Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Come on
|168
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC