Committee approves labor contracts wi...

Committee approves labor contracts with deputies, lieutenants

There are 17 comments on the Observer story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Committee approves labor contracts with deputies, lieutenants. In it, Observer reports that:

Four legislators on the Public Safety Committee voted in favor of the agreements during Wednesday's meeting. Terry Niebel, R-Sheridan, voted no as he expressed concern over proposed changes to the retirement system.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#1 Thursday Dec 15
Hey idiot Bankoski. You were CO at Brocton prison. How does that DANGER compare to the sheriffs department?

Judged:

8

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
another opinion

Tonawanda, NY

#2 Thursday Dec 15
Insider wrote:
Hey idiot Bankoski. You were CO at Brocton prison. How does that DANGER compare to the sheriffs department?
hows about identifying yourself insider,typical big mouth with no balls

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#3 Friday Dec 16
another opinion wrote:
<quoted text>hows about identifying yourself insider,typical big mouth with no balls
Identify yourself, typical big mouth full of balls

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
another opinion

Tonawanda, NY

#4 Friday Dec 16
Insider wrote:
<quoted text>

Identify yourself, typical big mouth full of balls
whats the issue insider,no guts or r u just full of shit

Judged:

4

4

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#5 Friday Dec 16
another opinion wrote:
<quoted text>whats the issue insider,no guts or r u just full of shit
What's the issue with you? Afraid to tell us who you are? It was your idea. Probably the only original idea you've ever had. Ha ha ha. Caught you at your own 3rd grade game! Boo hoo

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
another opinion

Tonawanda, NY

#6 Friday Dec 16
Insider wrote:
<quoted text>

What's the issue with you? Afraid to tell us who you are? It was your idea. Probably the only original idea you've ever had. Ha ha ha. Caught you at your own 3rd grade game! Boo hoo
u is the one who seems to know it all,fraid to tell us who u are r and how you nows no guts one

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#8 Saturday Dec 17
another opinion wrote:
<quoted text> u is the one who seems to know it all,fraid to tell us who u are r and how you nows no guts one
??????????how stupid are you? That doesn't make any sense. Come back when you get a brain. Some people have kept our city going for years. Idiots like you, Goofy Hector and Westling are going to destroy it.

Judged:

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Steve

Tonawanda, NY

#9 Saturday Dec 17
I think that the insider person if indeed a true insider needs to come forth and identify who they are with factual evidence.

Judged:

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#10 Saturday Dec 17
Steve wrote:
I think that the insider person if indeed a true insider needs to come forth and identify who they are with factual evidence.
Is that you Westling? Hahaha busted

Judged:

6

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hector

Tonawanda, NY

#13 Sunday Dec 18
Come now insider stop being a spineless wussy and stand up like a real man.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Insider

Dunkirk, NY

#14 Sunday Dec 18
Hector wrote:
Come now insider stop being a spineless wussy and stand up like a real man.
Hahaha. How do you know if I'm a man? Are you the real Goofy Hector? Tell us

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hector

Tonawanda, NY

#16 Sunday Dec 18
Insider wrote:
<quoted text>

Hahaha. How do you know if I'm a man? Are you the real Goofy Hector? Tell us
women aint that dumb thats how

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DaTruth

Dunkirk, NY

#17 Monday Dec 19
Hector wrote:
<quoted text>women aint that dumb thats how
What's that say about you?

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bob

Tonawanda, NY

#18 Monday Dec 19
DaTruth wrote:
<quoted text>

What's that say about you?
oh look another spineless wussy

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DaTruth

Dunkirk, NY

#19 Monday Dec 19
Bob wrote:
<quoted text> oh look another spineless wussy
Says the person who keeps changing names. I agree with insider hahahahahahaha. Loser.

Judged:

5

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bob

Tonawanda, NY

#20 Monday Dec 19
DaTruth wrote:
<quoted text>
Says the person who keeps changing names. I agree with insider hahahahahahaha. Loser.
whatever you say insider I mean DuhTruth

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bob

Dunkirk, NY

#21 Monday Dec 19
I agree with Insider and DaTruth

Judged:

6

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did my post go? 6 hr mileena 1
Crazy lady in Brocton 9 hr Lynda 1
i wanna suck a bigclit 10 hr FHRITP 9
News Area Police 12 hr poor welfare people 1
Hatters and the Jackasses Thu Gman 2
Dunkirk High School Thu concerned 1
News Blaze Rages in Downtown Dunkirk (Feb '10) Dec 21 Steve 167
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC