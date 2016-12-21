Club Association sets installation ba...

Club Association sets installation banquet

The Northern Chautauqua County Club Association recently held its regular monthly meeting at the Dunkirk Moose Lodge 89, Lake Shore Drive W., in Dunkirk. Ray Lewandowski of the Moose gave the welcoming speech.

