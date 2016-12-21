Area Police
A Ivory N. Brooks, 28, of Dunkirk was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended registration Dec. 3. A Timothy D. Lee, 28, of Fredonia was charged with unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle and uninsured motor vehicle on Dec. 3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|18 min
|Insider
|31
|Dunkirk Bwalk (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Concerned
|148
|Don Williams and council vs dog catcher
|16 hr
|Jeff Gordon
|12
|rose
|Wed
|Gman
|3
|Area Police
|Wed
|Crotch pickle
|4
|Robbier
|Tue
|Ghost
|1
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|Tue
|you tell me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC