Search ends of Oklahoma property in decades-old cold case
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ARE ALL District Attorney's in OKLAHOMA CORRUPT?
|Jun 27
|Arrest Carter Cou...
|1
|Jimmy Brooks
|May '17
|samao
|1
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar '17
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|3
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
