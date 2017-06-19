ARRAY(0x5389bf18)
Many Duncan residents have spotted some colorful rocks around town the week of June 5, and it's all because of a teenager who wanted to encourage people to get outside. She was inspired to launch it after participating in the same type of game in her grandmother's neighborhood in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Brooks
|May 29
|samao
|1
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar '17
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|3
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC