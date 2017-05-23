Water rates raised in Duncan
DUNCAN, OK The City of Duncan recently approved an increase for their water rates starting this year and going through 2022. An average household would see about a 6 dollar increase on their water bill each month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar '17
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|3
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Mr F
|8
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC