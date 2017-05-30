Memorial Day Ceremony Planned for May...

Memorial Day Ceremony Planned for May 29th at Duncan's Memorial Park

Wednesday May 24

DUNCAN, OK Military service organizations from across Stephens County will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in a special Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 at noon at Memorial Park, located on the west side of Highway 81, north of the Earl P Halliburton Memorial in Duncan. "Recognizing those who gave everything for our country's freedom is an honor," said Dan Davis, AMVETS Commander, "We look forward to having people from across the area join us for a short ceremony to reflect and give thanks."

