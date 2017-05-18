Jacquelynn Jackie Jacks Stuart Rees Harley Jacks Jacquelynn Jackie...

JACQUELYNN L. JACKS; STUART L. REES, Wife and Husband; HARLEY J. JACKS; JACQUELYNN L. JACKS, as Next Friend for T.J.M., a minor, and A.J.J., a minor, Plaintiffs - Appellees, v. CMH HOMES, INC., d/b/a Oakwood Homes Oklahoma City, and d/b/a Clayton Manufactured Homes; CMH MANUFACTURING, INC., a/k/a Karsten Homes, Defendants - Appellants, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., Defendant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.